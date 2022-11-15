'Epicness': Friendly octopus hugs diver's camera in memorable, up-close encounter

CAMPBELL RIVER, British Columbia – A camera-ready octopus offered a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a recreational diver and amateur photographer enthusiast.

"Epicness," said Andrea Humphreys as she described an octopus encounter like no other on Oct. 15 near Campbell River in British Columbia.

Humphreys said her friends from the East Coast were visiting her and had requested to see an octopus because they had never seen one.

"I knew of a couple at this site, and, well, I did not disappoint, to say the least," she said in a post on Instagram.

Three minutes into the dive, they happened to "stumble" across an octopus and watched it for over 40 minutes as it slithered its tentacles over the seabed.

"It first crawled onto the friend and all over his mask, and then as I began to take photos and videos from a distance, it crawled to me and all over my camera and eventually onto my body," she said.

Humphreys said she even ended up with an octopus hickey on her lips from its cup-shaped suckers as the soft-bodied, eight-limbed mollusk engaged with her, providing some stunning close-up shots.

"You can hear my squeals of excitement and amazement," she said. "A once-in-a-lifetime moment, and I feel so blessed that this amazing creature gave me the opportunity to have this encounter."