Watch 2 massive alligators battle for territory in Florida Everglades as mating season begins

Courtship between gators starts in April and mating happens in May or June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. During this time, male alligators are more aggressive than usual.

By Dani Medina Source FOX 35 Orlando
Video provided to FOX 35 in Orlando by Captain Wes Bedell, of Naples Inshore & Offshore Fishing Charters, shows an intense battle between two massive alligators in the Florida Everglades as mating season gets underway. 00:46

Video provided to FOX 35 in Orlando by Captain Wes Bedell, of Naples Inshore & Offshore Fishing Charters, shows an intense battle between two massive alligators in the Florida Everglades as mating season gets underway.

FLORIDA EVERGLADES Alligator mating season is upon us, and two massive gators were caught on camera in the midst of a territory fight in the Florida Everglades.

Captain Wes Bedell of Naples Inshore & Offshore Fishing Charters was out in the Everglades last month when he spotted a fight between two 14-foot gators on the shore.

TIPS TO SAFELY COEXIST WITH ALLIGATORS

This image shows two massive alligators fighting for territory in the Florida Everglades as mating season gets underway

(Wes Bedell / FOX 35 Orlando)

Bedell shared the video with FOX 35 Orlando that shows the two creatures battling it out as they splash and thrash around.

"The winner is still on the shoreline with all of his pretty ladies," Bedell quipped.

Courtship between gators starts in April and mating happens in May or June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. During this time, male alligators are more aggressive than usual.

Bedell said it's not the first time he's seen alligators fighting for territory in the Florida Everglades.

"I've also seen two back here in the previous weeks, one with no tail, one with no back leg," he said.

