See it: Firefly's lunar lander zooms 75 miles above far side of Moon

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander continues to send back breathtaking images from the Moon ahead of the anticipated landing there in March.

The Blue Ghost lander carrying 10 NASA science payloads to the Moon launched from Florida in January and is in the final two weeks of its spaceflight orbiting the Moon before a hopeful soft landing on the surface.

This week, the spacecraft entered lunar orbit, sending back incredibly detailed images of the lunar surface.

After another orbital maneuver in space, Blue Ghost captured the video above of the far side of the Moon. In its current orbit, when the spacecraft is on the other side of the Moon, Firefly's mission control loses communication with the vehicle and has to wait for the spacecraft to come back around to downlink data, including video and images.

BLUE GHOST LANDER CAPTURES FIRST MOON PHOTOS AFTER STUNNING 'BLUE MARBLE' EARTH IMAGE

Firefly teams are preparing for a soft landing on the near side of the Moon.

The Austin-based company aims to be the second private U.S. organization to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Intuitive Machines, the first company to achieve a private Moon landing, will launch its second lunar lander with NASA science in as many years.

After 45 days of spaceflight, Blue Ghost will attempt to land on the near side of the Moon near a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille within Mare Crisium.