Earth & Space
See it: Firefly's lunar lander zooms 75 miles above far side of Moon

The Blue Ghost lander is preparing to touch down on the surface of the Moon on March 2. In the meantime, Firefly Aerospace continues to share incredible images from the spaceflight journey.

By Emilee Speck
This video taken by Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander shows the far side of the Moon from about 75 miles above the surface. Blue Ghost is set to touch down on the Moon in early March. 

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander continues to send back breathtaking images from the Moon ahead of the anticipated landing there in March.

The Blue Ghost lander carrying 10 NASA science payloads to the Moon launched from Florida in January and is in the final two weeks of its spaceflight orbiting the Moon before a hopeful soft landing on the surface.

This week, the spacecraft entered lunar orbit, sending back incredibly detailed images of the lunar surface.

After another orbital maneuver in space, Blue Ghost captured the video above of the far side of the Moon. In its current orbit, when the spacecraft is on the other side of the Moon, Firefly's mission control loses communication with the vehicle and has to wait for the spacecraft to come back around to downlink data, including video and images.

BLUE GHOST LANDER CAPTURES FIRST MOON PHOTOS AFTER STUNNING 'BLUE MARBLE' EARTH IMAGE

Firefly teams are preparing for a soft landing on the near side of the Moon. 

While in lunar orbit, Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captured an image of the Moon’s south pole on the far left.

The Austin-based company aims to be the second private U.S. organization to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Intuitive Machines, the first company to achieve a private Moon landing, will launch its second lunar lander with NASA science in as many years.

After 45 days of spaceflight, Blue Ghost will attempt to land on the near side of the Moon near a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille within Mare Crisium. 

  Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander captured the Moon in the distance and Earth on the horizon from its top deck, showing the LEXI payload and X-band antenna.
    Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander captured the Moon in the distance and Earth on the horizon from its top deck, showing the LEXI payload and X-band antenna.

  While in lunar orbit, Firefly's Blue Ghost lander captured an image of the Moon's south pole on the far left.
    While in lunar orbit, Firefly's Blue Ghost lander captured an image of the Moon's south pole on the far left.

  The Earth-eclipse seen by Firefly's Blue Ghost lander.
    The Earth-eclipse seen by Firefly's Blue Ghost lander.

  The Moon as seen by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander.
    The Moon as seen by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander.

  • The Moon as seen by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander.
    The Moon as seen by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander. (Firefly Aerospace)

  The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Moon before it launched Blue Ghost Mission 1 on Jan. 15, 2024.
    The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Moon before it launched Blue Ghost Mission 1 on Jan. 15, 2024.

  The Blue Ghost lander seen from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with Earth and space in the background on Jan. 15, 2024.
    The Blue Ghost lander seen from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with Earth and space in the background on Jan. 15, 2024.

  A look at Earth taken by Blue Ghost.
    A look at Earth taken by Blue Ghost.

  The Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost team prepares to integrate the lander into the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
    The Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost team prepares to integrate the lander into the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

  Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander encapsulated in SpaceX's rocket fairing ahead of launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
    Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander encapsulated in SpaceX's rocket fairing ahead of launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  A view of the far side of the Moon taken in February 2025 by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander.
    A view of the far side of the Moon taken in February 2025 by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander.

