‘Extreme’ geomagnetic storms return Saturday promising encore of nationwide aurora

Aurora viewers will want to keep their eyes to the sky this weekend as a solar flare from the Sun is impacting Earth right now. Current forecasts indicate this storm will continue into Saturday morning across North America.
Space weather forecasters now believe geomagnetic storms of varying intensity will persist through at least Sunday.
"The threat of additional strong flares and (Coronal Mass Ejections) will remain until the large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster (NOAA region 3664) rotates out of view over the next several days," the SWPC wrote in a Saturday morning update.
Image 1 of 22
Northern Lights from Seattle during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Seattle)
Image 2 of 22
Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(Scott Sistek)
Image 3 of 22
Northern Lights from Reno, Nevada during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Reno)
Image 4 of 22
Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(Scott Sistek)
Image 5 of 22
Northern Lights from Riverton, Wyoming during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Riverton)
Image 6 of 22
Northern Lights from Hastings, Nebraska during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Hastings)
Image 7 of 22
Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
( )
Image 8 of 22
Northern Lights from Missoula, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Missoula)
Image 9 of 22
View from Concord, N.C.
(Jay Caceres)
Image 10 of 22
FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane.
(Mark Sudduth)
Image 11 of 22
Clear skies led the Northern Lights to be visible in Texas and New Mexico
(@NWSElPaso)
Image 12 of 22
Fort Lauderdale Northern Lights
(Luke Culver)
Image 13 of 22
Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over a camper's tent north of San Francisco in Middletown, California on May 11, 2024. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain -- and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 14 of 22
Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Great Falls, Montana)
Image 15 of 22
Northern Lights from Shreveport, Louisiana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Shreveport)
Image 16 of 22
Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station.
(@NWSBirmingham)
Image 17 of 22
10 May 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg: Northern lights appear over the Dreisamtal valley in the Black Forest near Freiburg.
(Photo by Valentin Gensch/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22
A brilliant display of the Aurora Australis (aka the "Southern Lights") over New Zealand as a severe geomagnetic storm reaches Earth on May 10, 2024.
(@AndrewDickson13 via X)
Image 19 of 22
A brilliant display of the Aurora Australis (aka the "Southern Lights") over New Zealand as a severe geomagnetic storm reaches Earth on May 10, 2024.
(@AndrewDickson13 via X)
Image 20 of 22
A brilliant display of the Aurora Australis (aka the "Southern Lights") over New Zealand as a severe geomagnetic storm reaches Earth on May 10, 2024.
(@AndrewDickson13 via X)
Image 21 of 22
10 May 2024, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: Light green and violet-reddish auroras glow in the night sky in the Oder-Spree district of East Brandenburg. The northern lights (aurora borealis) are produced by a cloud of electrically charged particles from a solar storm in the earth's atmosphere.
(Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22
Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine.
( )
While that bodes well for a second round of nationwide aurora viewing Saturday night, it continues to strain electrical and satellite infrastructure. SWPC reports there have been reports of power grid irregularities and degradations to high frequency communications and GPS.
SpaceX's Starlink service warned on its website Saturday morning that it was experiencing "degraded service," though it didn't give further details. Yet SpaceX head Elon Musk had earlier posted on X that the Starlink satellites were under a lot of pressure due to the geomagnetic storm and were still holding up.
SWPC officials say those who manage vulnerable equipment have been briefed on the heightened solar activity.
"We have notified all of our infrastructure operators that we coordinate with, such as satellite operators, communication folks, and of course, the power grid here in North America (about the extreme solar event)," SWPC coordinator Shawn Dahl said Friday. "So they are able and prepared to take mitigation efforts as much as possible throughout this event if it should unfold to the levels that we currently are anticipating."
This Level 5 geomagnetic storm is the first to hit Earth since October 2003. That storm knocked out power in Sweden and damaged electrical transformers in South Africa.