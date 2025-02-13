Pair of earthquakes rattle San Francisco Bay Area

HAYWARD, Calif. — A pair of small earthquakes rattled the San Francisco Bay Area late Thursday morning, adding another challenge to what is already a busy day battling nature in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake struck just before noon and measured a magnitude 3.4. The epicenter was near Hayward in the East Bay and was about 4 miles deep. Another quake measuring 3.2 followed less than two minutes later.

There are no initial reports of any damage or injuries. Over 1,200 people have reported feeling the quakes so far to the USGS.

The quake comes as the San Francisco area is also battling the elements above ground. A potent atmospheric river storm has already triggered flood alerts in the city and High Wind Warnings are posted for gusts up to 60 mph.