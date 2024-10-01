3.5 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A minor earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area just as the region was finishing up the lunch hour Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 12:56 p.m. PT just outside Ontario, California. The agency gave an initial quake magnitude of 3.1 but upgraded the quake to a 3.5 upon further analysis.

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

It had a depth of just 3.5 miles deep.

So far, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.