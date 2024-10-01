Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published Updated

3.5 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

The USGS says the quake hit at 12:56 p.m. PT at a magnitude of 3.5 and was centered just outside Ontario, California.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East. 02:25

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

LOS ANGELES A minor earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area just as the region was finishing up the lunch hour Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 12:56 p.m. PT just outside Ontario, California. The agency gave an initial quake magnitude of 3.1 but upgraded the quake to a 3.5 upon further analysis.

Los Angeles Earthquake

USGS map showing the earthquake in the Los Angeles area on Oct. 1, 2024. 

(USGS)

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

It had a depth of just 3.5 miles deep.

So far, there are no reports of any damage or injuries. 

Tags
Loading...