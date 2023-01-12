Drone video shows tiger shark 'extremely close' to Australian beachgoers

PERTH, Australia – Beachgoers at a popular swimming spot in Australia got a dangerous show recently when a giant tiger shark came close to shore.

The tiger shark was spotted on drone video at Mullaloo Beach in Western Australia, marking the second time in a week that a shark was seen swimming close to shore, according to local media.

Sam Wood shared the video recorded on Jan. 9 on his Wanderlust Flyer Instagram account, showing the large shark splashing its tail and swimming close to the busy shoreline.

After everyone was safely out of the water, the crowd enjoyed watching the tiger shark put on quite a show, according to Wood.

"The tiger shark gets extremely close to shore splashing around, bringing in a big crowd," he said.

According to the Australian Museum, tiger sharks are considered a threat to humans because of their savaging nature and shallow-water feeding. Tiger sharks can grow up to 20 feet and are known to frequent the southwestern shores of Western Australia, according to the museum.

Similar to the "summer of the shark" in the northeastern U.S. last summer, Australia is now amid its summer season and has had numerous shark sightings near busy beaches.

Hillarys Dog Beach, also near Perth, was closed to swimmers on Dec. 28 when the same photographer spotted an enormous shark trailing near shore close to unsuspecting swimmers.