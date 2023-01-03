Search

Close call: Drone captures massive shark swimming near unsuspecting beachgoer

Sam Wood captured the video at Hillarys Dog Beach on Dec. 28. He said he was filming about a half-mile away and immediately called officials to inform them of the shark spotting.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
HILLARYS, Australia – A tiger shark was seen swimming within feet of unsuspecting beachgoers with their dogs in Western Australia. 

Drone footage posted online Monday showed the outline of the enormous fish close to the shore of Hillarys outside Perth. 

Sam Wood captured the video at Hillarys Dog Beach on Dec. 28 and shared it on his Wanderlust Flyer Instagram account.

MOST EXTREME ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN 2022

Wood said he was filming about a half-mile away and immediately called officials to inform them of the shark spotting so they could get everyone out of the water.

"As a drone photographer we do everything that we can if we spot a shark at the beach to ensure everyone’s safety," he said.

According to local media, there have been multiple shark sightings at the beach over the last week. However, it's unknown if it's the same shark that keeps returning to the area.

