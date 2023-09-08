Search
Earth & Space
Published

Drone gets ultra close look at explosive lava inside Iceland volcano

The mesmerizing footage shows lava violently splash upward as the drone swings around the mouth of the volcano, flying close enough to give a peek at the various textures of lava.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Recently released video shows neon orange lava bubbling inside the volcano Litli-Hrutur on July 22.

Drone video captures images of explosive lava inside Iceland volcano

Recently released video shows neon orange lava bubbling inside the volcano Litli-Hrutur on July 22. (Courtesy: @Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – Drone video shows a spectacular sight of neon orange lava bubbling inside the volcano Litli-Hrutur in southwestern Iceland from July 22.

Shot by travel photographer @Lifewithelliott, the video provides stunning aerial images of the volcano. The mesmerizing footage shows lava violently splash upward as the drone swings around the mouth of the volcano, flying close enough to give a peek at the various textures of lava.

  • Bubbling lava.
    Image 1 of 7

    Bubbling lava. (@Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

  • Bubbling lava.
    Image 2 of 7

    Bubbling lava. (@Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

  • Bubbling lava.
    Image 3 of 7

    Bubbling lava. (@Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

  • Bubbling lava.
    Image 4 of 7

    Bubbling lava. (@Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

  • Bubbling lava.
    Image 5 of 7

    Bubbling lava. (@Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

  • Bubbling lava.
    Image 6 of 7

    Bubbling lava. (@Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

  • Bubbling lava.
    Image 7 of 7

    Bubbling lava. (@Lifewithelliott via Storyful)

However, being so close to the volcano came at a cost, as the drone overheated and was destroyed.

"It’s done. It’s gone, bro," photographer @Lifewithelliot can be heard laughing in the video. "Ah, time to hike back and get another one!"

He noted that he was able to back up the footage before losing the drone.

Litli-Hrutur is a small peak rising 1,024 feet as part of the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system. Its 2023 eruption is the third consecutive summer the volcanic system has erupted after being quiet for 800 years, according to NASA.

