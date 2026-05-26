Crystal Ball Nebula seen in stunning new space image 1,500 light-years away

An interstellar discovery that resembles a crystal ball is captivating space enthusiasts around the world.

New images of the floating nebula NGC 1514, nicknamed the Crystal Ball Nebula, were captured by the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) on the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii.

The Crystal Ball Nebula was first discovered by astronomer William Herschel in 1790 and is located in the constellation Taurus.

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A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas in space, some of which comes from the explosions of dying stars, such as supernovae, according to NASA.

Other nebulae in the universe are regions where new stars are beginning to form, and for this reason, some nebulae are called "star nurseries."

According to experts at the International Gemini Observatory, the most recent image captures the final stages of a star’s life from around 1,500 years ago.

The Crystal Ball Nebula was classified as a planetary nebula after Herschel observed its spherical features, which reminded him of planets.

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A planetary nebula represents the final and brief stage in the life of a medium-sized star like our sun, according to NASA.

Experts say that at the heart of the Crystal Ball Nebula lie two actual stars that orbit each other every nine years.

As the two stars orbit each other, they mold an expanding shell of gas and winds, forming the lumpy outer layers observed in the image.

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As we continue to monitor this luminating phenomenon, we often receive new observations and insights into the lives of these celestial wonders.