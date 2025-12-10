North Carolina Christmas tree farmers see resurgence in market after Hurricane Helene devastation

BOONE, N.C. – Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina are making a roaring comeback in the state after Hurricane Helene destroyed so much for the industry.

The extensive damage from Helene is estimated to exceed tens of billions of dollars. Officials estimate that 82,000 acres of timberland were damaged or destroyed across dozens of counties during the storm.

Farmers were devastated when Helene tore through much of the state, making it the 10th-costliest weather disaster in the U.S. since 1980, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In total, Helene claimed the lives of 249 people in seven states, according to data from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Since then, some businesses have seen a resurgence in the market, partially due to this year’s costs and imposed tariffs.

Joey Clawson, part of Clawson’s Christmas Trees, shared that other businesses in the industry rallied together to help one another amid the devastation of Hurricane Helene, leaving some families with absolutely nothing due to widespread damage.

"We’ve seen a resurgence of the younger generation wanting a real tree," said Clawson. "We are very optimistic that the next several years will be really good and increase sales."

This is pleasant news considering most American families have a Christmas tree in their homes, and 81% of those are artificial, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

This is due to this year’s rising costs from tariffs, which have families jumping at the chance to get the real thing for the holiday.