Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

San Diego lifeguards warn of great white sharks swimming along secluded beach

Lifeguards said the sharks were approximately 6, 8 and 9 feet in length and were not exhibiting aggressive behavior.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Temperatures in 50s led to this sight at a power plant discharge canal in Apollo Beach, FL

Manatee and sharks spotted mingling together

Temperatures in 50s led to this sight at a power plant discharge canal in Apollo Beach, FL

SAN DIEGO – Southern California lifeguards said they spotted at least three juvenile great white sharks off the coast Black's Beach on Friday and are warning beachgoers to exercise caution in the area.

The San Diego-Fire-Rescue Department posted a photo to the agency’s Facebook page of a sign that was to be temporarily installed on the beach warning of the marine life.

According to the agency, the sharks were feeding on the carcass of a sea lion and were not exhibiting aggressive behavior.

There have been no other reported sightings of the sharks that were thought to the 6, 8 and 9 feet long.

THESE ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS BEACHES IN AMERICA

Shark warning sign along Blacks Beach in California

Shark warning sign along Blacks Beach in California

(San Diego Fire-Rescue Department / FOX Weather)

According to the San Diego Tourism Authority, the area is famous for being one of the largest nude beaches in North America and is known for its giant swells.

Swimming is not generally recommended year-round due to rough surf conditions created by cliffs.

Locals said the powerful waves make the beach a destination for experienced surfers, especially during the winter.

The beach is less than five miles away from the site of California’s most recent shark attack, which happened in 2022.

In November, Lyn Jutronich told San Diego's FOX5 she was finishing her weekly swim at Del Mar Beach when she was rammed by a shark that clamped down on her thigh. At the time, lifeguards believed the marine animal was also a juvenile great white.

According to experts at Cal State Long Beach, sightings of great white sharks off of California are common as the coast provides an ideal nursery habitat, especially during the summer and fall months.

NEW YORK INCREASES SHARK SURVEILLANCE AT BEACHES THIS SUMMER

Map of Southern California

The latest shark sighting happened about 10 miles south of Encinitas, California.

(FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading.