California reservoirs near capacity amid peak snowmelt season after winter's bounty of atmospheric rivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A barrage of atmospheric river events that swept across California during the winter and spring has left the state well-positioned when it comes to water storage.

As the peak of the snowmelt season begins to slow down, the majority of California’s major reservoirs are at least 90% full - a promising sign for a state that frequently battles drought and associated wildfires.

Shasta Lake, California’s largest reservoir, was last reported to be at around 95% capacity, surpassing its historical average by 117%.

The reservoir affects 35 California counties and plays a crucial role in managing water for the Sacramento and San Joaquin River watersheds.

According to the state, the water stored in Shasta Lake is vital for the Central Valley, one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world, supporting hundreds of different crop types.

Just as notable is Diamond Valley Lake, located about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Southern California.

According to data from the California Department of Water Resources, the water basin was at 97% of capacity and 128% above its historical average.

The levels are particularly surprising given that parts of Southern California continue to battle persistent drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional.

"It’s great news that our state’s snowpack has recovered from several weeks of extremely dry conditions in the heart of our winter storm season," Karla Nemeth, director of the state’s DWR, said during its most recent monthly update. "However, it’s not a wet year across the entire Sierra Nevada. The north has great snowpack, but snowpack is less than average in the central and southern part of the mountain range. That snowpack ultimately flows to the Delta, and the regional disparity affects how much water the State Water Project will be able to deliver."

DID THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CAPTURE A PHOTO OF BIGFOOT DURING A PENNSYLVANIA STORM SURVEY?

Mountain ranges are kingmakers for water supply

According to the agency tasked with managing and protecting California's waterways, the Sierra Nevada snowpack contributes roughly 30% to the Golden State's annual water supply.

Often referred to as a "frozen reservoir," the mountain snowpack is a critical resource for year-round water needs, and helps sustain consumption through the dry season.

The recent season marks at least the third consecutive year in which reservoir gauges have displayed encouraging levels going into the summer and fall season.

"From major storms in November and December to a bone-dry January, then back to major storms in February and March, this year is a lesson in why we can never know for certain what our water picture will look like until we get to the end of our traditional wet season," Andy Reising, manager of DWR’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting unit, previously stated.

WATCH: STRONG EARTHQUAKE SHAKES CAMERAS, SPOOKS PETS ACROSS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The snowmelt season typically lasts through June or July, but in years with late snowfall, the season can extend into August.

Conversely, in drier years, the snowpack melt season may peak and melt early, sometimes concluding in as early as May, leaving reservoirs dry until the rainy season begins in fall and winter.

Reservoir levels not only provide water security but serve as an indication of how significant of a fire season the region faces.

Full reservoirs usually coincide with time periods of increased soil moisture, which delays the drying of vegetation - a fuel source for wildfires.

Moist soil conditions can reduce the likelihood of fires growing rapidly out of control, especially in the early summer when fire season gets underway.

Despite the positive water status, state officials continue to urge residents to conserve the precious resource, as extended dry periods can return with a vengeance and quickly deplete water supplies.