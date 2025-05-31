'Severe' geomagnetic storm could spread Northern Lights south to California, Alabama Sunday night

A "severe" geomagnetic storm may be brewing early next week, and many Americans across the nation – perhaps even as far as the Deep South – may be treated to a rare display of the Northern Lights, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

A powerful coronal mass ejection (CME), which is a burst of solar material and magnetic fields from the Sun, erupted on Friday night, triggering a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch, the SWPC said.

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

The CME will reach Earth on Sunday, when it is expected to produce geomagnetic storms causing disruptions to the planet’s magnetosphere.

The SWPC issued a level G3 out of 5 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Sunday, and upgraded it to a level G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Sunday night into early Monday morning.

There is even a chance the storm could reach "Extreme" G5 levels, which were the levels reached during the epic event on May 10, 2024, that spread the Northern Lights to Florida and the Caribbean, according to the SWPC.

WHAT ARE THE 5 CATEGORIES THAT MEASURE GEOMAGNETIC STORMS?

While strong geomagnetic storms are harmless to human health, potential impacts include widespread problems with voltage control, along with some issues with the power grid. Additionally, spacecraft may see problems, such as low Earth orbit satellites experiencing increased drag. High-frequency radio signals may be disrupted.

On the aesthetic side of things, the geomagnetic storm is expected to produce an aurora that will be visible over much of the northern half of the U.S., with some of the displays potentially dipping down as far south as Alabama and northern California.

The forecast looks favorable across much of the U.S., and even in the South except for the Desert Southwest, where remnants of Tropical Storm Alvin are bringing clouds and storms.

The cloud cover forecast for aurora viewers Sunday night.

Impacts will lessen come Tuesday, when the geomagnetic storm levels are expected to subside.