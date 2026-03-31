Video: Brave firefighters rescue family dog in destructive house fire in Louisiana

CARENCRO, La. – Firefighters sprang into action to rescue a family dog during a house fire in Louisiana on Monday.

As temperatures begin to warm up this spring, the looming threat of fire danger increases.

PHOTOS: INJURED HIKER RESCUED IN REMOTE PART OF CALIFORNIA CANYON

Footage shared by the Carencro Fire Department showcases a firsthand look at the intense fire conditions that first responders faced in Carencro.

They quickly break apart a portion of the home’s structure to help gain access inside.

Helmet camera footage from firefighter Jake Richard shows his perspective of the fiery conditions inside the house, with zero visibility, not to mention in a building in which he did not know the layout.

Once inside the home, the camera becomes completely dark due to heavy smoke buildup, eventually clearing once his fellow firefighters make contact with him.

Upon arrival, Richard reported finding the family dog and needing assistance with the extraction.

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"Richard conducted a search and successfully located the family dog, Chop, removing him safely from the home," a statement from the fire department reads.

After securing Chop and getting him safely outside the burning home, Richard returned inside to assist crews in extinguishing the remaining flames.

According to officials, the home was heavily damaged during the fire, but they are happy with the successful rescue of the dog, which was trapped inside.

PHOTOS: INJURED HIKER RESCUED IN REMOTE PART OF CALIFORNIA CANYON

Thanks to the great training, bravery and skill of Richard and the rest of the fire department, they saved a family member in blinding fire conditions.