Boa constrictor found hiding under drive-thru window at North Carolina restaurant

CARY, N.C. – A trip to a McDonald's ended in a large exotic snake being removed from the drive-thru over the weekend in North Carolina.

Talena Chavis, also known as the NC Snake Catcher, was called out to a local McDonald's in Cary on Saturday afternoon after a non-native snake was found in the drive-thru.

Chavis said the man and woman who called her said they had put the snake into a box after another drive-thru customer had pulled the snake out from under the drive-thru's delivery window and put it elsewhere near the McDonald's.

The calling couple told Chavis they thought the snake was a python. Chavis and her husband said they'd take care of it and jumped in the car.

"It's so good that her and her husband intervened," Chavis said. "Because I have zero doubt that they were the reason there was a positive outcome for that snake."

When Chavis arrived at the McDonald's, she opened the cardboard box the snake was in and realized it wasn't a python, but a boa constrictor.

SEE IT: SNAKE PEEKS OUT FROM HOOD OF CAR WHILE MISSOURI WOMAN WAS DRIVING

It was her first call in nine years of reptile-catching for a boa constrictor.

"We didn't expect to get something quite as exotic as we did," Chavis said. "Nor as big."

It was Chavis' first time being called to a McDonald's for snake removal. She said she gets calls for non-native snake species roughly once every three months.

Chavis estimated that the snake was just under 4-feet-long and is believed to be a female. The snake was very docile and in good condition, and likely hadn't been in the wild for very long.

She said the boa was most likely dumped or lost by someone who was no longer in the area.

SEE IT: 15-FOOT PYTHON CAPTURED IN TEXAS AFTER SLITHERING INTO ENGINE OF PICKUP TRUCK

Chavis said the couple who reported the snake tried calling local animal control, who told them they only dealt with domestic animals. Finally, a Google search led them to Chavis and her business.

"They were the guardian angels that saved that snake," Chavis said of the couple. "Things would not have gone well for it one way or the other."

After a few days of lost-and-found calls and hoping to find the boa's owner, no one came forward. Chavis said one of her NC Snake Catcher employees took the snake home and is adopting her, so long as the original owner doesn't come forward with proof of ownership.