DJ and YouTube host among 8 chosen by billionaire for SpaceX moon trip

Yusaku Maezawa asked those to apply through social media, and he'd bring them along for free. On Friday, he unveiled his top choices from the more than 1 million applicants for his dearMoon trip.

By Heather Brinkmann

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced Friday the men and women who will become astronauts as they fly on a historic mission around the moon.

Fashion tycoon Maezawa purchased all the seats aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2018 with the hope that approval would be granted for the private journey.

The mission, known as dearMoon, aims to launch in 2023 and intends to be the first civilian mission around the moon aboard a SpaceX rocket.

Elon Musk, Yusaku Maezawa

Elon Musk, chief executive officer for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), left, speaks as Yusaku Maezawa, founder and president of Start Today Co., listens during an event at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

(Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

In March 2021, Maezawa asked interested parties to apply through social media, and he'd bring them along for free. 

More than 1 million applied and Maezawa narrowed his choices down to a lucky eight.

Among those are DJ Steve Aoki, YouTuber Tim Dodd and K-pop star TOP.

"I'm very thrilled to have these amazing people join me on my journey to the moon and excited to see what inspiring creations they come up with in space," Maezawa said.

Others chosen were U.S. filmmaker Brendan Hall, Czech choreographer Yemi A.D., Ireland photographer Rhiannon Adam, photographer Karim Iliya from the United Kingdom and Dev D. Joshi, an actor from India.

"I can't miss this opportunity. My soul is, is begging for this. It needs this," Aoki said in the announcement video.

U.S. snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu were chosen as part of the backup crew.

Japanese space tourists, Yusaku Maezawa (front left) and Yozo Hirano (front right) with cosmonauts and astronauts on the International Space Station.

Japanese space tourists, Yusaku Maezawa (front left) and Yozo Hirano (front right) with cosmonauts and astronauts on the International Space Station. (Image: Roscosmos)

(Roscosmos / FOX Weather)

Maezawa is no stranger to space. He visited the International Space Station through a seat purchased from Russia earlier this year. And documented his journey from start to finish through social media,

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship launch site must abide by Federal Aviation Administration restrictions before the all-go is given for launch.

