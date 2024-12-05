Search
Earth & Space
Flock of endangered sheep take harrowing ride to new home in Texas

The relocation project was done in an effort to restore the Bighorns' presence in the park, where the animals do not have to compete for resources with other sheep species and livestock.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A herd of Bighorn sheep were airlifted via helicopter from a wildlife area in Texas before being loaded onto a trailer and heading to their new home in Franklin Mountains State Park in El Paso, Texas.  01:01

EL PASO, Texas– A herd of bighorn sheep went on a big airborne adventure to get to a new home in Texas' Franklin Mountains State Park this week. 

In the videos documented by Texas Parks & Wildlife, the sheep were airlifted by helicopter from Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area in the town of Alpine.

After their ride through the skies, they were safely loaded onto a trailer to make the trek to Franklin Mountains State Park in El Paso.  In another clip, the sheep leap from the trailer upon release in their new home. 

Bighorn Sheep are endangered, and are native to Texas. Texas Parks & Wildlife said the sheep breed was nearly eradicated in Texas by the 1960s.  

The relocation project was done in an effort to restore the Bighorns' presence in the park, where the animals do not have to compete for resources with other sheep species and livestock. 

Bighorn sheep get their name from the large horns atop their head, which curve backwards toward the sheep's body.  They can weigh between 140-300 pounds and average about 3–3½ feet tall, according to Defenders of Wildlife. 

An adult Bighorn's horns can weigh up to 30 pounds each, the organization said. 

Nearly 80 Bighorn sheep were transported to Franklin Mountains State Park. 

