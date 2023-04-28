Bicyclist stuck in mud overnight rescued by Coast Guard helicopter along Texas coast

HOUSTON – A bicyclist found himself stranded overnight in a remote area near the Texas coast after getting stuck in the mud.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they rescued the 65-year-old man Tuesday near Port Bolivar.

USCG Sector Houston watchstanders received a report from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office just after 4:15 a.m. that the man was stuck in the mud east of the Galveston north jetty on Bolivar Peninsula, and they were unable to reach him.

The man said he was riding his bike toward the Bolivar Ferry around sunset Monday when his bike became stuck. When he began to walk, he too became stuck in the mud.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to assist while deputies remained on the scene to help guide the helicopter crew.

The man was later hoisted up into the helicopter and transferred by paramedics to Scholes International Airport in Galveston in reportedly stable condition.