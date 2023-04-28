Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Bicyclist stuck in mud overnight rescued by Coast Guard helicopter along Texas coast

The man said he was riding his bike toward the Bolivar Ferry around sunset Monday when his bike became stuck. When he began to walk, he too became stuck in the mud.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man Tuesday who was stranded in a remote area since Monday after he became stuck in the mud near Port Bolivar, Texas. 01:14

Coast Guard rescues stranded 65-year-old man near Port Bolivar, Texas

The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man Tuesday who was stranded in a remote area since Monday after he became stuck in the mud near Port Bolivar, Texas.

HOUSTON – A bicyclist found himself stranded overnight in a remote area near the Texas coast after getting stuck in the mud.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they rescued the 65-year-old man Tuesday near Port Bolivar.

USCG Sector Houston watchstanders received a report from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office just after 4:15 a.m. that the man was stuck in the mud east of the Galveston north jetty on Bolivar Peninsula, and they were unable to reach him.

The man said he was riding his bike toward the Bolivar Ferry around sunset Monday when his bike became stuck. When he began to walk, he too became stuck in the mud.

HOLY COW! MASSIVE HAIL STORM BRINGS 'UDDER' CHAOS TO TEXAS BACKYARD

Coast Guard rescues stranded 65-year-old man near Port Bolivar, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston transfers a 65-year-old man to emergency medical service personnel at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2023.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to assist while deputies remained on the scene to help guide the helicopter crew.

The man was later hoisted up into the helicopter and transferred by paramedics to Scholes International Airport in Galveston in reportedly stable condition.

Tags
Loading.