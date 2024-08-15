Search
Earth & Space
Bearded creature washing up on Texas beach is that of 'worst nightmares'

Also known as bristle worms, fireworms are small worms covered in tiny, needle-like spikes that are filled with venom.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Texas Gulf Coast is bristling this week at the sight of bearded fireworms, prickly creatures capable of delivering a painful sting to its victims.

Also known as bristle worms, fireworms are small worms covered in tiny, needle-like spikes that are filled with venom, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Jace Tunnell, Director of Community Engagement at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies with a bearded fireworm (left). Closeup of the worm's spikes (right).

Jace Tunnell, Director of Community Engagement at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies with a bearded fireworm (left). Closeup of the worm's spikes (right).

(Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies / FOX Weather)

Over the past two days, the creatures have washed up onto large logs covered in gooseneck barnacles. They noted that the worms may have been feeding on the barnacles.

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies is warning beachgoers of the worms, as the animals can inflict tremendous pain to those who touch them.

"WARNING!!! Your worst nightmares are washing up right now in the form of bearded fireworms!" they said.

TOXIC, INVASIVE WORMS ADD TO POTENTIAL PROBLEMS PLAGUING HOUSTON

Should a spike break off of a worm and become embedded in a victim’s skin, it can cause pain, itching and a burning sensation. This sensation is what gives fireworms their name.

  • Fireworm on a log on Padre Island, Texas.
    Image 1 of 4

    Fireworm on a log on Padre Island, Texas. (Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies)

  • Fireworm next to gooseneck barnacles.
    Image 2 of 4

    Fireworm next to gooseneck barnacles. (Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies)

  • Fireworm in water. The white bristles are venomous, and the brown bristles are gills, according to the HRI.
    Image 3 of 4

    Fireworm in water. The white bristles are venomous, and the brown bristles are gills, according to the HRI. (Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies)

  • Closeup of a fireworm.
    Image 4 of 4

    Closeup of a fireworm. (Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies)

The pain can last for about three hours, and depending on where the bristle became stuck, the site of the wound can feel sensitive for weeks, according to the institute.

Fireworms are found in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. The institute said their prey usually includes anemones, corals, barnacles and other crustaceans.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Should a person become pricked by a fireworm spike, the NPS recommends removing the spike by using adhesive tape and relieving the pain by using ammonia on the affected area.

