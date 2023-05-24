Bear attacks Pennsylvania children while they played in their driveway

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A bear attacked two children while they played in the driveway of their Pennsylvania home, and now the search is on to capture the wild animal.

The incident took place in Wright Township in Luzerne County on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the children, ages 5 and 14 months, were treated for bites and scratches at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and released.

In a statement, the PGC said there aren’t too many details about the incident or what may have provoked the attack. However, two bear traps have been set in the area, and if a bear is caught, there is the potential through DNA testing to positively identify whether it was the same bear involved in the attack.

The PGC said that bears in Pennsylvania generally avoid people, and attacks are rare. But when attacks do happen, it usually involves a situation in which the bear is cornered and not allowed to flee, or it is triggered by a dog confronting a bear and then the dog’s owner getting involved.

Officials said that the bear involved in the incident likely isn’t prone to attack and was most likely triggered by an unknown circumstance.

However, if the bear involved is captured, it will be euthanized as a precaution, the PGC said.

PGC Executive Director Bryan Burhans said his thoughts are with the injured children in the attack.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and I’m relieved to hear their injuries aren’t severe," he said.

The PGC said Pennsylvania is home to about 15,000 bears, with few conflicts that arise between them and humans.