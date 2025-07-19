Listen: Adorable baby cockatoos screech, find their jam at Texas zoo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Officials shared a montage of baby palm cockatoos screeching and finding their voice over the past few months at San Antonio Zoo.

The video begins with the first baby palm cockatoo born at the Texas zoo this year screeching its little lungs out in April.

Featured in the next clip from May are three baby palm cockatoos of different ages and sizes singing – a la heavy metal – and showcasing what their vocal cords can do.

Zoo officials noted that the animals in the clip are siblings.

The last two clips were from June and July, respectively, and they give an up-close and personal look at the baby birds vocalizing to the camera.

"Any heavy metal bands looking for a vocalist?" the San Antonio Zoo posted on X.

A species of parrot, black palm cockatoos are native to Australia, according to zoo officials. They noted that the baby black palm cockatoos at San Antonio Zoo have been hand-reared by their experts.