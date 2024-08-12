Strong Geomagnetic Storm Warning continues after creating Northern Lights during Perseid meteor shower

Those who waited up late on Sunday night to see the Perseid meteor shower peak were in for a celestial treat. Space weather caused by charged particles from the Sun produced vivid Northern lights across the Midwest and Northern U.S.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a G3 Strong Geomagnetic Storm alert on their five-point scale after G3-level storming was observed from a large disturbance in Earth's magnetic field as a coronal mass ejection passed Earth. Later on Monday morning, the SWPC said severe G4 geomagnetic storming was observed and forecast to continue through Monday evening.

This marks the most intense space weather since the May storms, which caused global displays of aurora lights seen as far south as Florida.

During a strong magnetic storm, Northern Lights can appear farther south from the poles, which is what happened early Monday, in places like Pittsburgh and outside Chicagoland. The photo above taken by photographer Dave DiCello early Monday was his second encounter with aurora lights this summer.

"I cannot believe it. This morning, for the second time in less than three months, the Northern Lights were visible over Pittsburgh. I went into the city a little before 2:00 to capture the Perseid meteor shower and there the lights were, plain as day over the city. Just unreal," DiCello wrote on X.

The National Weather Service in Glasgow, Montana, captured the video below showing bright green dancing lights.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho and North Dakota also saw the colorful dancing lights caused by a barrage of electrons bouncing into Earth's magnetic field.

On Sunday night, fainter green and blue Northern Lights could be seen against the horizon in Ahtol, Idaho.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Sunday and Monday also marked the peak of one of the year's best meteor showers. Some who saw Northern lights also caught a Perseid meteor or two in their photos.

About two hours west of Chicago, the dazzling video below was recorded in Franklin Grove, Illinois.

Astronauts on the International Space Station had some of the best views of the recent aurora light displays.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured the image below with the Moon and glowing red and green Northern lights.

According to the SWPC, severe geomagnetic storm impacts are expected through Monday evening.

"At least five flares with CMEs have been observed since August 10. Potential impacts of this level of storming include degradation of high-frequency communications at high latitudes and increased drag on satellites in low earth orbit," NOAA said in a news release. "SWPC forecasters have activated the North American Reliability Corporation Hotline to keep power grid operators informed of ongoing space weather activity."

Sunday and Monday's space weather comes as the Sun approaches the solar maximum in an 11-year cycle. The peak in the cycle is marked by more sunspots, which are associated with the CMEs that cause Northern lights. Space weather forecasters said on Aug. 8 the Sun likely reached its highest number of sunspots for Solar Cycle 25 with 299 observed sunspots.

The SWPC said the milestone also may be the highest sunspot number since at least July 2002.

Space weather forecasters said the sunspot total could be even higher and is being analyzed by international experts. The official total will be announced on Sept. 1.