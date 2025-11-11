Arctic blast cold-stuns iguanas in Florida during record-setting temperature plunge

BOCA RATON, FL – A frozen iguana was spotted in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, as the coldest air of the season spread across the eastern U.S., setting several low temperatures across the Sunshine State.

The phenomenon—known as "cold-stunning"—occurs when temperatures drop into the 40s, and cold-blooded animals like iguanas lose the ability to move their muscles.

Iguanas were reported falling out of trees across other parts of the state on Tuesday morning, as the cold shocked humans and reptiles alike.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the low temperature in Boca Raton on Tuesday was roughly 48 degrees. Tallahassee , Florida reached freezing Tuesday morning, colder than several major Northeast metro areas like New York City and Boston .

Video shared with FOX Weather showed an iguana immobile on the ground Tuesday morning. Another iguana nearby was recorded moving very slowly.

Iguanas rely on the sun to properly regulate their body temperature and functions and enter a state of inactivity known as torpor. As the temperature decreases, the lizards lose their ability to grip trees, causing them to fall.

WHEN DO IGUANAS FALL FROM TREES IN FLORIDA

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said cold-stunned iguanas should not be touched or brought inside a home or car.

Cold-stunned iguanas can appear dead but will become active again as the temperature warms up, according to the Florida Museum.

The commission warned that iguanas can bite and scratch when they recover and feel threatened. Instead, people are encouraged to call pest control services for help removing frozen iguanas from their property.

The Green Iguana is not native to Florida and is considered an invasive species, according to the commission.

Officials say iguanas were first reported in the Sunshine State in the 1960s and have flourished in Florida's climate.

The commission said that escaped or released pets are the main way nonnative animals are introduced into Florida.