Watch: Red-hot lava from Iceland volcano smothers major road

GRINDAVIK, Iceland - Videos recorded from the ground and the air show a surge of thick lava from a volcano that erupted in Iceland in May, covering a road that leads to and from the evacuated town of Grindavík.

The incredible videos, recorded by Marco Di Marco, show the red-hot lava slowly creeping over Grindavikurvegur, which remains closed due to the eruption and lava flow.

WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE A VOLCANO ERUPTS?

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said this is the third time lava has flowed over the road since the series of eruptions began at the end of 2023.

The IMO said lava is continuing to surge forward to the northwest along a similar channel to the one that flowed over the road on Saturday. However, the flow is still a few hundred meters away from the road and moving very slowly.

The office also warned that lava is still accumulating southeast of the volcano and could move into the area in the next few days.

CAN ONE VOLCANO'S ERUPTION TRIGGER AN ERUPTION AT ANOTHER VOLCANO?

Aerial video shot from above the area shows just how massive the lava flow is.

When the video begins, it moves closer to the lava over the road, and you can see two small dots.

If you look closer, you can see that those dots are actually people. The video gets even closer, and you can see just how small those people are when compared to the molten rock that lies just ahead.

The video also shows work being done to build protective walls around the area in an attempt to keep the lava from flowing even closer to Grindavík.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 11

prev next Image 2 of 11

prev next Image 3 of 11

prev next Image 4 of 11

prev next Image 5 of 11

prev next Image 6 of 11

prev next Image 7 of 11

prev next Image 8 of 11

prev next Image 9 of 11

prev next Image 10 of 11

prev Image 11 of 11

There is some good news for anyone with plans to travel to Iceland. The popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon, which was forced to close and evacuate visitors several times, is back open for business.

According to information on its website, the eruption is a safe distance from the facility, but it may take a bit longer to arrive.

"Our primary access road has been damaged by lava flows, requiring visitors to use a temporary alternative route to reach our site," Blue Lagoon said on its website.

Any guests with reservations at Blue Lagoon will need to present a booking confirmation at the entry point in order to access the facility.

Some information in this story was translated via Google Translate.