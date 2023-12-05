Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island

HILO, Hawaii – Hawaiians on the state’s Big Island had a shake added to their dinner menu Monday evening when a moderate-sized earthquake struck near Hilo, Hawaii.

The magnitude 5.1 quake hit just before 6 p.m. local time, centered just inland from the Pacific Ocean about 28 miles southwest of Hilo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was rather shallow, measured at a depth of just 1.25 miles. The USGS shake intensity map indicates weak to light shaking was felt across the island.

KHON-TV in Honolulu says many area residents reported feeling the quake, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.