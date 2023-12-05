Search
Earth & Space
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island

The magnitude 5.1 quake hit just before 6 p.m. local time, centered just inland from the Pacific Ocean about 28 miles southwest of Hilo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
HILO, Hawaii Hawaiians on the state’s Big Island had a shake added to their dinner menu Monday evening when a moderate-sized earthquake struck near Hilo, Hawaii.

The magnitude 5.1 quake hit just before 6 p.m. local time, centered just inland from the Pacific Ocean about 28 miles southwest of Hilo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was rather shallow, measured at a depth of just 1.25 miles. The USGS shake intensity map indicates weak to light shaking was felt across the island.

KHON-TV in Honolulu says many area residents reported feeling the quake, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

