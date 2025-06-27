Search
Create your own oasis this summer with Tommy Bahama’s beach gear

Tommy Bahama’s selection of stylish yet functional beach gear equips you for an epic beach day

By Caitlyn Martyn Source FOX Weather
Prepare for summer days with FOX Weather’s favorite Tommy Bahama beach chairs, umbrellas, canopies and more. Each product has a vibrant tropical print and innovative features to make sure a beach day actually feels like a vacation. 

(iStock / FOX Weather)

Known for vibrant tropical prints and laid-back comfort, Tommy Bahama is a destination for beach gear and summer clothing. Shop FOX Weather’s favorite beach chairs, UPF 50 umbrellas and the wagon that fits everything to create your own oasis. 

Tommy Bahama highboy beach chair: $99.50

This chair is the epitome of durability and comfort.

(Tommy Bahama / FOX Weather)

Relax in this sturdy, spacious beach chair. It features a 17-inch seat height and seven adjustable reclining positions. The lightweight, rust-proof aluminum frame and insulated side pouch for your drink or phone. A cushioned headrest and carrying strap are also included. 

Tommy Bahama backpack beach chair: $89.50

This beach chair has built-in backpack straps for optimal transportation.

(Tommy Bahama / FOX Weather)

Take leisure anywhere with this chair. Designed for easy transport, it has a built-in carry handle and adjustable backpack straps. It features five reclining positions, a towel bar, cushioned headrest, cooler pouch and drink holder. 

Tommy Bahama Wonder Wheeler: $198

This beach cart can carry up to 100 pounds of chairs, umbrellas and other essentials.

(Tommy Bahama / FOX Weather)

Enjoy a stress-free beach day with this cart. It effortlessly transports up to 100 pounds of gear, from chairs to towels. Simply pack and go. It also includes a large mesh storage pouch, a removable tote, an insulated drink holder and an umbrella holder.

Tommy Bahama umbrella: $89.50

Designed to withstand strong winds, this umbrella stays firmly planted in the ground and has a UPF of 50

(Tommy Bahama / FOX Weather)

Stay cool with this super-stable beach umbrella. An anchor and wind vents keep it firmly planted in the sand on breezy days, while its tilt feature blocks the sun as it moves. It has easy-grip handles for a simple setup, too.

Tommy Bahama table: $39.50

Beach entertaining has never been easier.

(Tommy Bahama / FOX Weather)

Set up a full spread with this 28-inch foldable table. It stands upright in the sand with two tiers and four cupholders for drinks. Perfect for lunch, games or happy hour. 

Beach chair canopy: $39.50 

Attach this canopy to your beach chair for extra coverage.

(Tommy Bahama / FOX Weather)

Need more shade? This UPF 50 canopy attaches to your chair’s aluminum frame and can be adjusted as needed. It’s even recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Must-have summer clothing and accessories: 

