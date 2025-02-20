Why paying more now to prevent future damage to home may be beneficial if disaster strikes

Severe weather and other natural disasters can impact nearly every community in the U.S., and when someone’s home suffers damage or is destroyed, the cost to make repairs or rebuild can be astronomical.

Every year, the team at CoreLogic gathers information about these severe weather events and compiles it into a Severe Convective Storm Report that guides risk management decisions across the insurance ecosystem, including underwriting, claims and restoration industries.

"CoreLogic is a property data and analytics company focusing on a number of different sectors globally, but more heavily focused in the United States," Research and Content Director Jon Schneyer told FOX Weather. "But anything to do with mortgage and lending, real estate or insurance."

This year's analysis highlights a trend that CoreLogic says insurance carriers need to recognize – the shift to "outbreak-type" severe weather events rather than a prolonged stretch of severe weather.

That type of event can then lead to a surge in insurance claims.

The 2025 Severe Convective Storm Risk Report details the hail, tornado and straight-line wind risk by state and metro area.

"For homebuyers, I think it's incredibly important to think about the natural disaster risk for a property because of the impact it's going to have on insurability, insurance affordability," Schneyer said. "What's great, if there is risk in the area where you want to live, if you want to live in coastal Florida, if you want to live in Texas, or you want to live in Georgia, North Carolina, where there is a natural disaster risk. Or California for wildfires. These areas are known to be risky for a disaster. There are things you can do to reduce the risk at your property, which is going to have an impact on your insurance premium."

Schneyer said that mitigating the risk at your property has upfront costs, but it could help in the long run.

In Florida, for example, maybe that includes elevating your home above the baseline elevation due to the flood and hurricane risk. If you live in an area that sees more severe weather than other parts of the U.S., maybe that means upgrading your roof that can withstand hail damage.

And that, Schneyer said, will be reflected in your insurance premiums.

"So, these risk reports are just highlighting the issue that there's a need to address the risks for businesses, for insurance providers or lenders, but even for consumers" he said. "You want to live in this area? Great. Consider the natural disaster risk. That money you can spend upfront is going to save you a ton of money down the road, either just on repair bills but also in your insurance premiums."

Schneyer said that homeowners or potential homeowners who know and understand the risk and can actively prevent potential damage will accelerate any recovery that may be needed down the road.