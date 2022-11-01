World Series deja vu: Game 3 in Philadelphia impacted by rain for 4th straight time

PHILADELPHIA -- This season marks the fourth time since 1983 that the Philadelphia Phillies have hosted a World Series game.

This season is also the fourth time at least one of the games played in Philly has had a rain delay.

You could almost call it the "Curse of Game 3". During the World Series in 1993, 2008, 2009 and this season, the Phillies did not have the home-field advantage, which meant they were the host for Game 3. And in each instance, Mother Nature was called for interference.

In 1993, Game 3 didn't begin until 9:24 p.m. ET due to a rain delay but was essentially over soon after as the Blue Jays piled on the hits and eventually won 10-3.

That storm wouldn't be the only curse of that series, which ended in heartbreak for Phillies fans when Joe Carter hit a walk-off, World Series-winning home run in the bottom of the 9th inning in Game 7 to bring the title back to Toronto.

The Phillies would return for back-to-back World Series appearances in 2008 and 2009. And they would endure back-to-back weather issues for Game 3. In 2008, Game 3 didn't begin until just after 10 p.m. ET, which made for a long, chilly night.

But die-hard fans were rewarded for their fortitude as this time the Phillies won the game in the bottom of the 9th -- at just before 2 a.m.

That game was the first of two Phillies home World Series games thwarted by Mother Nature. Two nights later, Game 5 got underway, with the Phillies needing a win to clinch the series. But heavy rains moved in during the 6th inning just after opponent Tampa Bay had tied the game.

The game was suspended for two days until the weather cleared. Philadelphia would eventually regain the lead once play resumed and went on to win the championship.

The Phillies were back in the World Series to defend their title the next season and, sure enough, were hosting Game 3 against the New York Yankees. And sure enough, rain delayed the start of the game until 9:17 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but the lead kept dripping away, eventually ending in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees for the game and a 4-2 series loss.

Now the Phillies are back in the World Series again after a rather improbable run through the playoffs. But not improbable? Weather issues for Game 3. This time, rain caused the entire game to be postponed; rescheduled for Tuesday night.

Whether the rain helps or hurts the Phillies this time around remains to be seen, but pundits seem to think the Phillies are getting an advantage:

Raise the roof… or at least extend it

Seven MLB ballparks have a retractable roof, plus Tampa Bay's Tropicana Dome keeps any weather issues at bay. Ironically, three of the past four Phillies' World Series opponents play in a weather-protected stadium, including current opponent Houston. Rain during Friday's Game 1 in Houston was barely noticed due to Minute Maid Park's roof being extended.

By the way, World Series weather mayhem is more of a recent development in Philadelphia. The Phillies also made the World Series in 1980 and 1983. In 1980, the Phillies bucked the trend and were on the road in Kansas City for Game 3, while 1983's Game 3 in Philadelphia had no rainy impacts.

Going back further, the Philadelphia Athletics hosted World Series games in 1905, 1929, 1931 and 1950, but no weather issues were found there either. The 1931 Game 3 was played on a balmy, 84-degree day!