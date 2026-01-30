Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

American Red Cross declares severe blood shortage intensified by extreme winter weather ravaging US

Since January 23, more than 500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to weather reasons in nearly every state where the organization collects blood, leading to more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

By Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
A powerful nor'easter is set to bomb out over the Carolinas and Virginia this weekend, bringing heavy impacts to the region. Snow totals of between 5-8 inches are forecast, with higher amounts possible. Winter weather alerts stretch all up the East Coast, from Georgia up into Maryland. 

Winter weather alerts in effect from Georgia to Maryland as nor'easter prepares to smack East Coast

A powerful nor'easter is set to bomb out over the Carolinas and Virginia this weekend, bringing heavy impacts to the region. Snow totals of between 5-8 inches are forecast, with higher amounts possible. Winter weather alerts stretch all up the East Coast, from Georgia up into Maryland. 

The true reach of winter weather extends far beyond the icy roads and piled up snow that inconveniences daily life. 

The extended period of severe winter weather stemming from dangerously long cold spells and a historic winter storm that charged across more than 2,300-miles of the US interrupted the lives of millions, and intensified the American Red Cross' severe blood shortage.

TIMELINE: SEE WHEN THE NOR'EASTER WILL 'BOMB' OUT NEAR EAST COAST, REACHING YOUR AREA WITH HEAVY SNOW, WINDS

In January, ahead of the formation of the deadly winter storm last weekend, the American Red Cross declared a severe blood shortage after the national blood supply fell 35% in a month.

Days after the announcement, the deadly winter storm that killed more than 65 Americans began to take shape and over the course of a weekend delivered the harshest winter weather impacts that crippled travel, caused widespread power outages, closed schools and wreaked havoc across the majority of the continental US.

  • Image 1 of 10

    A snow plow works to clear the runways at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 2 of 10

    GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 25: Crews work to keep Main Street clear as sleet falls January 25, 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 3 of 10

    Nashville was slammed by a major winter storm that produced damaging ice storm that has caused thousands of power outages and chaotic travel conditions across the Metro Area.  (Yuri Mamchur)

  • WASHINGTON- A man walks along the National Mall as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026.
    Image 4 of 10

    WASHINGTON- A man walks along the National Mall as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026.  ((Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP via Getty Images))

  • Image 5 of 10

    Nashville was slammed by a major winter storm that produced damaging ice storm that has caused thousands of power outages and chaotic travel conditions across the Metro Area.  (Yuri Mamchur)

  • Image 6 of 10

    Nashville was slammed by a major winter storm that produced damaging ice storm that has caused thousands of power outages and chaotic travel conditions across the Metro Area.  (Yuri Mamchur)

  • Image 7 of 10

    Multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed on a highway in Missouri.  (MSHP General HQ)

  • Snow encased in ice in Clarksville, Tennessee Sunday.
    Image 8 of 10

    Snow encased in ice in Clarksville, Tennessee Sunday. (Rose)

  • Ice covers Lebanon, Tennessee Sunday morning.
    Image 9 of 10

    Ice covers Lebanon, Tennessee Sunday morning. (Toby Casillas)

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Workers clear Times Square of snow during a snowstorm on January 25, 2026 in New York City. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans.
    Image 10 of 10

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Workers clear Times Square of snow during a snowstorm on January 25, 2026 in New York City. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans.  ((Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images))

Since January 23, more than 500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to weather reasons in nearly every state where the organization collects blood, leading to more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

This wicked winter season has caused more than three times the number of those affected during the same time the previous year.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER 

With a powerful nor'easter on the way, the Red Cross is worried that the damaging numbers will continue to climb.

The onslaught of severe winter weather has intensified the blood shortage, as mounting cancellations hinder the organization's ability to rebuild the national supply. 

With this massive winter storm expected to stretch more than 2,000 miles, the National Spokesperson for the American Red Cross, Jonathan McNamara, joins FOX Weather to talk through safety steps people should follow as this historic storm threatens millions. 

American Red Cross outlines safety tips ahead of a major winter storm

With this massive winter storm expected to stretch more than 2,000 miles, the National Spokesperson for the American Red Cross, Jonathan McNamara, joins FOX Weather to talk through safety steps people should follow as this historic storm threatens millions. 

"This time of year is always challenging for blood collection — but right now, the perfect storm of a long holiday season, record flu activity and winter weather are all impeding donation efforts," said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, executive medical director for the Red Cross. 

"Every person’s blood donation can help save lives — plus you help ease the tremendous burden on our doctors and nurses, allowing them to focus on caring for patients."

RARE GULF-EFFECT SNOW COULD BRING FLURRIES TO FLORIDA AS EXTREME ARCTIC AIR INVADES THE STATE

In response to the devastating winter storm, more than 1,300 trained Red Cross disaster workers responded across 13 states and set up opening and supporting overnight shelters. 

To find local Red Cross blood drives, visit redcrossblood.org, use the "Blood Donor App," or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can search by your zip code to locate, schedule, and manage appointments for upcoming drives in your area. 

Tags
Loading...