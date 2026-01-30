American Red Cross declares severe blood shortage intensified by extreme winter weather ravaging US

The true reach of winter weather extends far beyond the icy roads and piled up snow that inconveniences daily life.

The extended period of severe winter weather stemming from dangerously long cold spells and a historic winter storm that charged across more than 2,300-miles of the US interrupted the lives of millions, and intensified the American Red Cross' severe blood shortage.

In January, ahead of the formation of the deadly winter storm last weekend, the American Red Cross declared a severe blood shortage after the national blood supply fell 35% in a month.

Days after the announcement, the deadly winter storm that killed more than 65 Americans began to take shape and over the course of a weekend delivered the harshest winter weather impacts that crippled travel, caused widespread power outages, closed schools and wreaked havoc across the majority of the continental US.

Since January 23, more than 500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to weather reasons in nearly every state where the organization collects blood, leading to more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

This wicked winter season has caused more than three times the number of those affected during the same time the previous year.

With a powerful nor'easter on the way, the Red Cross is worried that the damaging numbers will continue to climb.

The onslaught of severe winter weather has intensified the blood shortage, as mounting cancellations hinder the organization's ability to rebuild the national supply.

"This time of year is always challenging for blood collection — but right now, the perfect storm of a long holiday season, record flu activity and winter weather are all impeding donation efforts," said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, executive medical director for the Red Cross.

"Every person’s blood donation can help save lives — plus you help ease the tremendous burden on our doctors and nurses, allowing them to focus on caring for patients."

In response to the devastating winter storm, more than 1,300 trained Red Cross disaster workers responded across 13 states and set up opening and supporting overnight shelters.

To find local Red Cross blood drives, visit redcrossblood.org, use the "Blood Donor App," or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can search by your zip code to locate, schedule, and manage appointments for upcoming drives in your area.