Weather News
Winter storm sweeps from Gulf Coast through Carolinas with historic snowfall

As an arctic blast met with a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico, records were shattered and memories made as rare heavy snowfall made its presence felt through communities where few, if any, had never seen anything like this.

These Louisianans got creative in their snow recreations by hitching a kayak to the back of a truck and taking a ride through the freshly fallen powder.

Louisianans drag kayak behind truck in historic winter storm

The southern U.S. may be known for handling some of the worst weather imaginable, but few would be blamed for being unprepared for the historic winter storm that blasted the region with snowfall not seen in generations.

Pensacola, Florida was almost unrecognizable after being transformed by the winter storm. 

Record-breaking snow totals throughout Florida amid an historic winter storm.

Beachgoers in Florida were met with a not-so-pleasant surprise as strong snow and winds slammed the area

Governor Ron Desantis issued a statement to citizens to stay off the roads. Department of Transportation crews continue to remove snow and ice from the streets.

Florida has already broken the state record for the largest snowstorm in history. Pensacola has already received over 7 inches of snow, as wintry weather is expected to continue through Tuesday night. 

The winter storm phenomenon has made its way throughout other parts of the South, including parts of Alabama

Areas throughout Alabama experience heavy snow amid an record-breaking historic winter storm spread across in the Southern U.S.

Heavy snow blankets Southern Alabama amid winter storm in the South U.S.

In Mobile, snow blanketed the fields at the University of South Alabama. While fans may think snow and football are a perfect mix, players were probably thankful they didn’t have to play in those conditions.

Areas near Mobile saw nearly 8 inches of snow in one day, marking it as the all-time snowiest day in the over 143 years of records for the city of Mobile. Lafayette, Louisiana was also among the snow winners compared to the rest of the South. The city recorded the snowiest day on record in 130 years, with over 9 inches.

Carolinas get rare snow as well

The storm system was heading through the Carolinas Tuesday night for its next spot to give a rare dose of winter precipitation. 

Charleston, South Carolina had begun to embrace the snow along with its fellow southern states. Thus far, Charleston has experienced light snowfall accompanied by freezing rain.

The freezing rain eventually transformed into snow and will continue into Wednesday morning.

Charleston, South Carolina begins to feel the effects of the winter storm as the cold weather sweeps the Southern U.S.

Heavy Snow begins to fall in Charleston, South Carolina

Soon snow was piling up along the roads in the region:

Crews are hard at work amid the freezing temperatures to ensure the roads are as safe as possible for travelers in the morning

Department of Transportation crews work around the clock as heavy snow begins to blanket parts of South Carolina

Across the border in North Carolina, areas more accustomed to dealing with nature's fury in the form of hurricanes instead got a taste of the winter storm:

Snow and strong winds make their presence felt as the area is under a continued winter storm warning all through the evening.

Parts of Wilmington, North Carolina begin to observe snow as the historic winter storm continues

The snow will taper off Wednesday morning, but temperatures will remain much colder than average for the next several days.

