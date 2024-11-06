Winter storm slams Denver area, shuts down part of Interstate 70

DENVER – Parts of Interstate 70 and other roadways were shut down Wednesday due to a winter storm blanketing northern Colorado in snow.

Up to 10 inches of snow was reported along I-70, which cuts through Denver.

This snowfall created adverse weather conditions and poor visibility for drivers, leading the Colorado Department of Transportation to close parts of the interstate and other roadways in the Denver area.

"Avoid travel if possible," the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Wednesday morning through 11 p.m. for Denver, its suburbs to the west and Boulder.

The National Weather Service said an additional 2 inches of snow is expected, creating slippery road conditions that could be hazardous for the Wednesday evening commute.

These conditions prompted the NWS to also issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the next seven days for parts of the Denver-Boulder area.

On Wednesday, the additional snowfall and gusty north winds reaching 40 mph will make travel over areas south of Interstate 76 dangerous, reaching "near-blizzard conditions at times," the NWS said. It also warned of wet roads in the Denver area potentially refreezing to create slick road conditions.

Up to a foot of additional snow is expected Friday and Saturday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Much of the heavier snow will fall from the Palmer Divide and eastward toward the Plains.