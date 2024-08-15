Canada wildfire smoke brings hazy skies across Northeast

NEW YORK CITY – If you look up at the sky over New York City on Thursday, you might notice an off-white tinge to the air – or maybe a bit of an orange hue – depending on the location of the Sun.

Smoke from wildfires burning in the western U.S. and Canada has reached the Northeast.

The counterclockwise winds are circling around an upper-level low across eastern Canada, pulling down the smoke from Quebec into the Big Apple, the FOX Forecast Center said. It is expected to persist for the next several days.

Hazy skies will be common Thursday, especially across New England, as a new push of smoke comes down across the U.S.-Canada border.

Here's a view from Syracuse, New York, showing the smoke in the air.

The good news is that it is not expected to pose a health risk to residents. The FOX Forecast Center said air quality near the ground should only be moderately affected, but hazy skies will be visible all across the Northeast.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect across Maine, where that smoke has dipped down to near the surface.