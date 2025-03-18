Wildfire shuts down Florida Keys' famed 18-Mile Stretch, snarling traffic

MIAMI - A wildfire shut down the main artery along the Florida Keys Tuesday evening, leading to major traffic headaches.

All of the 18-Mile Stretch along US 1 was closed as flames roared near the roadway on the Miami-Dade side, closing off all inbound and outbound roads to the Florida Keys.

Video and photos from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office showed flames near the road and thick smoke billowing in the air.

The road was shut for about four hours, slowly reopening around 8:30 p.m. ET.

The fire burned about 2,000 acres so far.

