Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Wildfire shuts down Florida Keys' famed 18-Mile Stretch, snarling traffic

All of the 18-Mile Stretch along US 1 was closed as flames roared near the roadway on the Miami-Dade side, closing off all inbound and outbound roads to the Florida Keys.3

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
All of U.S.1 along the 18-Mile Stretch in the Florida Keys was closed Tuesday evening due to a wildfire. (Video courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Wildfire shuts down major highway serving Florida Keys

All of U.S.1 along the 18-Mile Stretch in the Florida Keys was closed Tuesday evening due to a wildfire. (Video courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MIAMI - A wildfire shut down the main artery along the Florida Keys Tuesday evening, leading to major traffic headaches.

All of the 18-Mile Stretch along US 1 was closed as flames roared near the roadway on the Miami-Dade side, closing off all inbound and outbound roads to the Florida Keys.

  • Fire closes Florida Keys Highway
    Image 1 of 4

    Wildfire closes Florida's US1 across the 18-Mile Stretch.  (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

  • Fire closes Florida Keys Highway
    Image 2 of 4

    Wildfire closes Florida's US1 across the 18-Mile Stretch.  (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

  • Fire closes Florida Keys Highway
    Image 3 of 4

    Wildfire closes Florida's US1 across the 18-Mile Stretch.  (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

  • Fire closes Florida Keys Highway
    Image 4 of 4

    Wildfire closes Florida's US1 across the 18-Mile Stretch.  (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Video and photos from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office showed flames near the road and thick smoke billowing in the air.

The road was shut for about four hours, slowly reopening around 8:30 p.m. ET.

The fire burned about 2,000 acres so far.
 

Tags
Loading...