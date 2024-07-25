Photos show charred remnants of Riverside neighborhood after firework sparks massive wildfire in California
The Hawarden Fire began Sunday afternoon in a vegetation area just south of downtown Riverside. Flames quickly spread in the hot, dry conditions, engulfing homes as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.
The Hawarden Fire burned nearly 600 acres as it raced through a Riverside neighborhood Sunday, leaving several homes damaged or destroyed. (Video courtesy: Cal OES FIRIS)
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Photos are showing the destructive aftermath of a fast-moving wildfire that went from an errant firework spark to burning several homes across a Riverside, California neighborhood earlier this week.
The Hawarden Fire began Sunday afternoon in a vegetation area just south of downtown Riverside. Flames quickly spread in the hot, dry conditions, engulfing homes as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.
At last report, six homes were destroyed, and several others suffered damage as the fire burned more than 600 acres before firefighters were able to contain the blaze Monday evening.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A home on Randwick Rd. sits destroyed by the Hawarden Fire.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A home on Randwick Rd. sits destroyed by the Hawarden Fire.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A home on Apostle Lane sits damaged by the Hawarden Fire.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A few homes were destroyed, including this one located off Canyon Hill Dr.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A few homes were destroyed, including this one located off Canyon Hill Dr.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A home on Apostle Lane sits damaged by the Hawarden Fire.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A home on Apostle Lane sits damaged by the Hawarden Fire.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A firefighter treks a scarred hillside near Canyon Hill Dr. days after the Hawarden Fire destroyed and damaged dozens of homes.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A few homes were destroyed, including this one located off Canyon Hill Dr.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A few homes were destroyed while dozens others damaged by the Hawarden Fire.
Photos showed some properties were burned to the ground, with just ashes and charred debris left smoldering where a home once stood.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A home on Randwick Rd. sits destroyed by the Hawarden Fire.
Another home’s brick chimney was the only reminder of what used to tower over the lush California hillside.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A few homes were destroyed, including this one located off Canyon Hill Dr.
Other homes lost parts of their roofs scorched through.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A home on Apostle Lane sits damaged by the Hawarden Fire.
But some managed to escape the inferno. One photo shows a surreal scene of a sprawling home looking nearly unscathed while surrounded by a charred landscape.
Riverside, CA, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A few homes were destroyed while dozens others damaged by the Hawarden Fire.
Initial damage estimates peg the costs at over $10 million to property, plus another $1 million in city costs to fight the fire.
Investigators are blaming fireworks for what triggered the blaze, announcing Tuesday that surveillance video had captured two suspects leaving the area just after the fire started.
"In just over 24 hours, a moment of fireworks has an estimated cost of over $11 million," Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said Tuesday. "And the losses are not just financial. Families have lost their homes, their cherished memories and their personal belongings."