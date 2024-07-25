Photos show charred remnants of Riverside neighborhood after firework sparks massive wildfire in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Photos are showing the destructive aftermath of a fast-moving wildfire that went from an errant firework spark to burning several homes across a Riverside, California neighborhood earlier this week.

The Hawarden Fire began Sunday afternoon in a vegetation area just south of downtown Riverside. Flames quickly spread in the hot, dry conditions, engulfing homes as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.

WILDFIRE SMOKE TRACKER: SMOKE PLUME FORECAST MAPS, AIR QUALITY READINGS AND MORE

At last report, six homes were destroyed, and several others suffered damage as the fire burned more than 600 acres before firefighters were able to contain the blaze Monday evening.

next Image 1 of 10

prev next Image 2 of 10

prev next Image 3 of 10

prev next Image 4 of 10

prev next Image 5 of 10

prev next Image 6 of 10

prev next Image 7 of 10

prev next Image 8 of 10

prev next Image 9 of 10

prev Image 10 of 10

Photos showed some properties were burned to the ground, with just ashes and charred debris left smoldering where a home once stood.

EVACUATIONS EXPAND AS WILDFIRE. BURNING NEAR CHICO, CALIFORNIA, EXPLODES IN SIZE

Another home’s brick chimney was the only reminder of what used to tower over the lush California hillside.

Other homes lost parts of their roofs scorched through.

But some managed to escape the inferno. One photo shows a surreal scene of a sprawling home looking nearly unscathed while surrounded by a charred landscape.

Initial damage estimates peg the costs at over $10 million to property, plus another $1 million in city costs to fight the fire.

OREGON NOW BATTLING COUNTRY'S LARGEST ‘MEGAFIRE’

Investigators are blaming fireworks for what triggered the blaze, announcing Tuesday that surveillance video had captured two suspects leaving the area just after the fire started.

"In just over 24 hours, a moment of fireworks has an estimated cost of over $11 million," Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said Tuesday. "And the losses are not just financial. Families have lost their homes, their cherished memories and their personal belongings."