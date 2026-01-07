Cross country storm expected to dampen NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs are finally upon us, as teams kick off wild-card weekend amid wet weather that could make an impact.

The NFL Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday with the Buffalo Bills traveling to Jacksonville to face off against the Jaguars at 1 p.m.

The FOX Forecast Center has selected five games with significant ROWI (Risk of Weather Impacts) that could affect them.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots

Fifth on our list, we have the Los Angeles Chargers facing off against the New England Patriots, in a season where both teams have had significant success.

The FOX Forecast Center is giving this game a low ROWI risk, with temperatures starting at 35 degrees at 8 p.m. for fans in attendance. There is little weather impact expected for this matchup.

This graphic shows the expected temperatures for the Chargers vs Patriots game on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



In a bounce-back season, the Patriots are once again champions of the AFC East as QB Drake Maye continues his MVP campaign this weekend.

For the season, Maye has thrown for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while the opposing QB for the Chargers, Justin Herbert, has thrown for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, as the 6-year veteran looks to take the next big leap in the playoffs with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Fourth on our list is a highly anticipated NFC matchup as the San Francisco 49ers look to take down the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

This graphic shows the expected temperatures for the 49ers vs Eagles game on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Temperatures will start at a pleasant 45 degrees, an ideal kind of football weather for this late in the season for the Northeast.

By halftime and close to 6 p.m., temperatures will drop to the low 40s, so be sure to bring a coat and dress warm, as winds will be as strong as 15 mph.

Luckily for fans, the FOX Forecast Center gives this game a low ROWI risk.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams versus the Carolina Panthers has a much different weather outlook. The FOX Forecast Center is giving this matchup a high ROWI risk.

For game time, there will be strong thunderstorms lasting until 5 p.m., with winds up to 15 mph, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic shows the expected temperatures for the Rams vs Panthers game on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



If lightning persists, this could lead to a potential game delay.

By 6 p.m., temperatures will drop to 68 degrees with light rainfall, then scattered thunderstorms will return by 7 p.m. Luckily for fans in attendance, the ROWI risk will downgrade to a medium rating.

This is a highly anticipated rematch between two teams that came down to the Panthers taking a go-ahead lead in the fourth quarter on a gutsy fourth down touchdown pass from Bryce Young. For this season, Young passed for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Despite recent success in Carolina, Rams QB Mathew Stafford seeks redemption after throwing two interceptions when these teams last met.

Stafford shows no signs of slowing down as the 37-year-old veteran makes a push for NFL MVP, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions this regular season.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Second on our list of games to monitor is the Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears, who are meeting for the third time this season.

The FOX Forecast Center gives this game a medium ROWI risk, but with a twist, as the Chicago area is expected to experience snow showers by the time the game begins at 8 p.m.

This graphic shows the expected temperatures for the Packers vs Bears game on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Be sure to dress warm and wear a coat, as temperatures will start at 33 degrees with wind gusts at 15 mph. Cold rain and wind can increase the risk of hypothermia, as it can also occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if someone becomes cold from rain, sweat or cold water.

By 10 p.m., the winter weather is expected to subside, but the frigid temperatures will remain, dropping to the high 20s by 11 p.m.

This is typical fashion for what is considered the oldest rivalry in the NFL.

Second-year QB Caleb Williams finally shows why he was drafted first overall last season, throwing for 3,943 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Fellow former first-round pick Jordan Love has thrown for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, respectively.

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Last on the list of games that could be affected by weather is Monday night's Houston Texans versus Pittsburgh Steelers game, which will wrap up the first round of the playoffs.

The FOX Forecast Center is giving this matchup a medium ROWI risk with frigid temperatures at kickoff, starting at 32 degrees, and will remain for the rest of the night, so be sure to dress in layers and a good coat to hunker down for a great game.

This graphic shows the expected temperatures for the Texans vs Steelers game on Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to playing in freezing winter temperatures.

Rodgers has had a much more successful tenure in one season with Pittsburgh than in the last two with New York, leading the team to a 9-8 record and champions of the AFC North.

This season, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Opposing QB C.J. Stroud hopes to finally take the next big step in the playoffs for the Texans organization. Receivers Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz will be two players to look out for to make significant impacts.

For the season, Stroud threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, as the young QB missed some time due to injury.

The FOX Forecast Center will continue to monitor these areas ahead of the first round of the playoffs, providing updates and assessing the risk of weather impacting the games.