When will the rest of I-40 reopen in western North Carolina?

Interstate 40, the main artery between western North Carolina and East Tennessee, is still under construction after Hurricane Helene devastated the region with historic rainfall and flooding in late September.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported nearly 7,000 sites where roads and bridges were damaged, along with nearly 600 road closures. The department noted that the number of road closures could rise as it continues to make its assessments.

"Damage estimates from what we have been able to assess to this point are up to several billion dollars and we’re not done," said state Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins. "The damage to our roads and bridges is like nothing we’ve ever seen after any storm, and this will be a long-term recovery operation. But we will be here until western North Carolina can get back on its feet."

In the meantime, some progress has been made, including the reopening of 600 roads in western North Carolina. One of those roads includes a portion of Interstate 40 that runs between Old Fort and downtown Asheville.

Repairs to I-40 in the Pigeon River Gorge are on the horizon. NCDOT said that it awarded a $10 million contract to Wright Brothers Construction to stabilize the westbound lanes of the interstate in that area. The department noted that the contract included incentives to be completed by Jan. 4.