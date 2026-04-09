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Western Pacific storm season starts strong as intensifying tropical system threatens US territory of Guam

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season officially begins on May 1, but with several storms brewing, the West Pacific is off to an active start this spring.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
FILE: The U.S. island territory of Guam was lashed by Typhoon Mawar on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Destructive winds and torrential rain was reported across the island. Nearly 98% of Guam was without power and a 108 mph wind gusts was reported at Guam International Airport. 01:41

FILE: Typhoon Mawar lashes US territory of Guam with destructive winds

FILE: The U.S. island territory of Guam was lashed by Typhoon Mawar on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Destructive winds and torrential rain was reported across the island. Nearly 98% of Guam was without power and a 108 mph wind gusts was reported at Guam International Airport.

An early-season surge of tropical activity in the western Pacific has produced several storms, as a strengthening tropical storm threatens the U.S. territory of Guam.

Tropical Storm Sinlaku, currently designated Tropical Depression Four, is expected to intensify as it approaches the roughly 210-square-mile island of Guam, threatening direct impacts on the U.S. territory by early next week.

Tracking Tropical Storm Sinlaku

(FOX Weather)

An advisory from the Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense said, "While it is still early to determine the exact proximity to Guam, the impacts will still be felt farther from the center as the large wind field envelops much of the Mariana Islands. With that said, there remains a significant threat of a powerful typhoon passing very close to Guam."

Palm trees bend as destructive winds from Typhoon Mawar lash the U.S. island territory of Guam.

FILE: Palm trees bend as destructive winds from Typhoon Mawar lash the U.S. island territory of Guam in May 2023.

(Photographer Jim Edds)

The advisory urged residents and visitors of the Pacific island to begin preparing for the storm ahead of its arrival to minimize the potential for flooding and storm damage.

LA NIÑA DEAD, NEUTRAL CONDITIONS TAKE OVER IN PACIFIC AS EL NIÑO BECOMES INCREASINGLY LIKELY

Threatening peak winds of 120 mph by Tuesday evening, the storm will continue to travel northwest through the Pacific Ocean.

Tropical Storm Sinlaku is forecast to reach 120 mph winds by Tuesday evening, with the U.S. territory of Guam in the crosshairs of the storm currently designated as Tropical Depression Four.

(FOX Weather)

Tropical Cyclone Maila is swirling in the Southern Hemisphere, near New Britain and the Solomon Islands, packing 100 mph winds.

2026 HURRICANE SEASON: COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY FORECASTS EL NIÑO TO DOMINATE AND SUPPRESS ATLANTIC ACTIVITY

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season officially begins on May 1, but with several storms brewing, the West Pacific is off to an active start this spring.

Easterly trade winds are beginning to weaken across much of the Pacific, and may eventually lead to El Niño developing across the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross discusses the factors behind Colorado State University's April hurricane season forecast with CSU Senior Research Scientist Dr. Phil Klotzbach from the National Tropical Weather Conference in Texas. 09:43

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross discusses season forecast with Dr. Phil Klotzbach

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross discusses the factors behind Colorado State University's April hurricane season forecast with CSU Senior Research Scientist Dr. Phil Klotzbach from the National Tropical Weather Conference in Texas.

As this occurs, warmer waters shift into the eastern Pacific. These warmer ocean temperatures can help increase activity across the Pacific basin, which already appears to be happening.

West Pacific basin is off to an active start this spring, with two storms swirling.

(FOX Weather)

El Niño plays a significant role in the Pacific, often increasing storm activity and contributing to above-average storm seasons in parts of the region.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay with FOX Weather as we continue tracking the storms taking shape across the West Pacific.

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