Watch: Pink clouds and rainbows stretch across Florida sky

Black Friday turned pink for residents in Ormond Beach in Central Florida.

Video shot by Greg Diesel Walck showed pink clouds and a rainbow stretching across the sky.

Walck described what he saw as "a "vivid rainbow and anticrepuscular rays at sunrise."

Rainbows form when sunlight shines through spherical raindrops. The raindrop then bends the ray of light and produces an array of colors as the light shoots through the raindrop. This array of colors is what produces the colorful arc of a rainbow.

Anti-crepuscular rays form when low-angled sunlight is blocked by cloud cover, according to the National Weather Service.

A frontal boundary that pushed through the area on Friday did help produce some fog and some light rain; however, a nearby National Weather Service observation site reported minimal accumulations.