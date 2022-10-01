Watch: Live look at Ian's destruction in Florida, Carolinas

Hurricane Ian made its final landfall in South Carolina on Friday and is now impacting the mid-Atlantic with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The remnants of Ian are continuing to swirl just north of Greensboro, North Carolina, early Saturday morning.

Ian is forecast to weaken through Saturday and dissipate by Sunday. Click here for a look at Ian’s impacts through the weekend.

The storm brought dangerous winds and a powerful storm surge, along with flooding rain and some isolated tornadoes.

