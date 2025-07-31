Watch: Coast Guard evacuates woman from cruise ship during tsunami threat off Washington

Amid a Tsunami Advisory spawned by a massive earthquake off Russia, U.S. Coast Guard teams responded to a call for help off the coast of Washington state.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District Command Center, the team received a medevac request from the Carnival Legend cruise ship located about 120 miles west of Grays Harbor, Washington, on Tuesday night when a 71-year-old woman experienced a cardiac event onboard. Around the same time, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake prompted tsunami alerts for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast.

Video shared by the Coast Guard shows the medevac mission with the helicopter above the Carnival Legend and teams bringing up the woman.

The woman was taken to Air Station Astoria and taken for medical treatment.

"While carrying out a critical long-range medical evacuation from a cruise ship, Coast Guard Northwest District units also stood ready to respond to the threat of a distant tsunami," said Cmdr. Neal Corbin, commanding officer of Air Station Astoria. "Their ability to answer both calls at once is a powerful testament to the Service’s unwavering dedication to saving lives and protecting the maritime community."

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told FOX Weather the tsunami alert did not impact the evacuation or the ship's schedule.

The tsunami event created waves across the Pacific coast on Wednesday before eventually all tsunami alerts were dropped.