Watch: Surgeons brace patient during magnitude 8.8 earthquake in Russia

Video shows surgeons mid-operation trying to stabilize their patient as a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake shook the surgery suite in Kamchatka, Russia, on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 struck just a few miles offshore of Petropavlovsk, Russia, early Wednesday local time. Damage has been reported across the Kamchatka Peninsula, and the quake produced tsunami waves more than 3,000 miles away across the western U.S. and Hawaii.

The video above, shared by Oleg Melnikov, the regional minister of health in Kamchatka, shows the medical team attempting to secure their patient and surgical equipment as the earthquake rattles the building for several minutes.

Melnikov said the doctors at the Kamchatka oncology center are "heroes in white coats."

TSUNAMI WAVES HIT HAWAII, US WEST COAST AFTER MASSIVE 8.8 QUAKE STRIKES OFF RUSSIA

Meanwhile, tsunami alerts continue for Hawaii, Washington, Oregon and California. Experts with the U.S. Tsunami Warning Centers warned that even after the tsunami waves have died down, the Pacific Ocean will remain dangerous with rip currents.

The earthquake was the sixth strongest in recorded history.