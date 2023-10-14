Pacific Northwest to live up its rainy connotation

SEATTLE - A series of frontal boundaries that will push through the Pacific Northwest over the next several days promise to deliver heavy rainfall and gusty winds to communities from Seattle to Medford, Oregon.

The impacts started over the weekend and could last into Tuesday, with as much as 5" of rainfall for some communities in Washington.

If enough instability exists, there may even be a chance of an isolated thunderstorm, with high temperatures only making it into the lower 60s.

The arrival of the first front prevented many in the region from catching a decent glimpse of the annular solar eclipse, with thick cloud cover, especially along the coast.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: ‘RING OF FIRE’ DAZZLES SKYGAZERS ACROSS TEXAS, SOUTHWEST

Tracking wet weather for the Pacific Northwest

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center says the arrival of a more significant boundary on Monday will bring strong gusty winds to the region, with gusts possible of upwards of 50 mph.

"We could see some mountain snow in some areas, not as widespread as we saw with the last coastal storm that we have been discussing, which is now situated over in the Northeast," said FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier.

Most areas will see the possibility of seeing upwards of two inches of rainfall, with heavier precipitation in higher elevations and near the U.S.-Canada border.

The rain could fall as far south as Northern California but remain light for communities around Medford, Oregon southward into the Golden State.

FALL FOLIAGE TRACKER: DISCOVER MAPS AND WHERE THE MOST BRILLIANT COLORS ARE RIGHT NOW

Expected rainfall

(FOX Weather)



The expected rainfall is welcome news for the region that has been dealing with drought conditions and wildfires, especially in southwest Canada.

"Monday is the day I think everybody in Seattle will probably need a nice umbrella with them," said Meier.

A drier weather regime is expected to take control towards the middle and end of the workweek.