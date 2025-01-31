Rain, blustery winds in DC to challenge recovery efforts after deadly mid-air collision

WASHINGTON – Rain, fog and gusty winds Friday could hamper recovery efforts as investigators search for answers in the deadly midair plane crash that claimed 67 lives in the Potomac River.

An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, DC, on Wednesday night.

Divers from the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department returned to the crash site Friday to work with the National Transportation Safety Board, searching for additional aircraft parts and attempting to salvage the remains of the helicopter and regional jet involved. Both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from American Flight 534 have been recovered and are now being analyzed in a government lab.

However, a cold front sweeping through the mid-Atlantic as part of a storm system that has swept from coast-to-coast will create challenging weather conditions Friday.

The FOX Forecast Center says light rain or drizzle is expected through Friday morning, with steadier rains moving in for the afternoon.

It will be a very wet Friday evening into early Friday night as a cold front moves through, with rainfall totals reaching 1/3-1/2 inch. With the rain comes blustery conditions that will persist through the evening, with gusts to 20-30 mph. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 50s.

Behind the front, it will be a drier but colder Saturday with temperatures dropping from the 40s in the morning to the 30s by Saturday evening. Chilly, breezy winds will accompany the temperature drop Saturday with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. Winds will taper off later in the day.

Lows will drop below freezing by Saturday night.

NTSB leaders said a preliminary report about the crash will be released in at least a month, if not longer. They also cautioned that it is far too soon to know if there were issues with control tower staffing or with communications between the aircraft involved.