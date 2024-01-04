Cherry blossom trees in Washington blooming in middle of winter

WASHINGTON – Signs of spring or at least a warm winter abound in the nation’s capital as some cherry blossom trees are in bloom around the National Mall.

According to the National Park Service, an unusually warm winter is allowing some autumn flowering cherry trees, which are scientifically known as the Prunus subhirtella var. autumnalis, to produce a pinkish-white blossom.

This type of tree is known to produce flowers in the fall and winter during warm spells and only accounts for about 3% of the population of cherry trees in Washington.

According to rangers, the Yoshino and Kwanzan varieties are more common and account for more than 70% of the trees. These will typically hold off from blossoming until more prolonged warm streaks occur during the late winter and spring.

The average peak bloom date for the trees is April 4th, which has gradually shifted earlier in the year since observations began in the 1920s.

According to the NPS, the peak bloom date has shifted earlier by about a week, with some years reaching their peak as early as mid-March.

BLOOMS OR BUST: HOW WEATHER CAN AFFECT DC’S CHERRY BLOSSOMS

The National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the gift of the trees from Japan in 1912 and attracts more than 1 million visitors annually.

In 2024, the festival is slated to run from March 20 – April 14. Despite the early buds, the NPS believes spotting blossoms won’t be a problem this year.

The agency tracks nearly a dozen different types of cherry trees and said for those that have already flowered, it is likely they’ll bloom again in the spring.

WEEKEND NOR’EASTER SET TO WALLOP MILLIONS IN NORTHEAST WITH SNOW, RAIN, WIND

How will a winter storm impact the trees?

An event that will likely put a hold on any additional blossoming is a winter storm that could produce frozen precipitation over the D.C. metro this weekend.

Accumulations are expected to remain light, with enough warm air nearby to keep most of the moisture in the liquid variety.

The forecast for Washington, D.C.

(FOX Weather)



According to rangers, the hardiness of the trees will enable them to survive through the winter spell and even blossom again during the spring.

A winter storm that produces heavy snowfall and damaging wind gusts could alter the annual blooming of the cherry trees, but that type of system does not appear to be in the long-range forecast.