See It: Police rescue baby from deadly flooding that killed at least 41 in Central Vietnam

Vietnamese provincial police have released video of an officer saving a baby and mother from deadly floodwaters caused by unrelenting rain that has caused widespread flooding in the country's central highlands that has claimed at least 41 lives.
A man carries belongings as he wades through a flooded street during heavy rains in Hoi An on October 30, 2025. Vietnam's coastal provinces have been lashed by heavy rains since October 26, with a record of up to 1.7 metres (five feet seven inches) falling over 24 hours.
(Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
19 November 2025, Vietnam, Quy Nhon: Heavy rain and landslides have caused flooding in Vietnam in recent days. The water flooded the city of Quy Nhon by more than two meters in some places. The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting announced that it would continue to rain heavily in the region on Wednesday, with up to 400 millimetres of rainfall expected in some areas. The authorities warned of further flooding and landslides.
(Photo: Tran Van Thong/dpa (Photo by Tran Van Thong/picture alliance via Getty Images)
HUE, VIETNAM - NOVEMBER 3: People row a boat through a flooded street as heavy rain continues on November 3, 2025 in Hue, Vietnam. Central Vietnam has been hit by heavy rain that triggered flooding since October 26, killing at least 35 people.
(Photo by Thanh Hue/Getty Images)
HOI AN, VIETNAM - OCTOBER 30: Part of the tourist city of Hoi An, particularly its Old Town, is closed due to major flooding as seen in Hoi An, Vietnam, October 30, 2025. Another wave of torrential rains severely impacts Vietnam, this time hitting its central region, bringing widespread destruction in the worst flooding seen since the 1960s.
(Photo by Magdalena Chodownik/Anadolu via Getty Images)
An officer from the Gia Lai Provincial Police can be seen taking the infant from the mother before wading through thigh-deep water to reach a rescue vehicle. The officer used his helmet to shield the child from the driving rain.
According to state-run media, rivers have surpassed flood stages set in 1986 and 1993. Water levels in some villages were over 9 feet and officials said that another 9 inches of rain could fall across the area through Friday.
More than 52,000 homes have been inundated and some 32,000 acres of farmland have been impacted, according to the government.
This aerial picture shows floodwaters inundating streets and buildings following heavy rains in Hoi An on October 30, 2025. Vietnam's coastal provinces have been lashed by heavy rains since October 26, with a record of up to 1.7 metres (five feet seven inches) falling over 24 hours.
(Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Flooding has cut off towns and caused landslides. Some officials said this is, "the most critical situation ever recorded."
Helicopters, canoes and boats have been deployed for search and rescue operations.
This comes on the heels of Typhoon Kalmegi which saturated some of the same areas of Vietnam earlier this month.