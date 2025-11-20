See It: Police rescue baby from deadly flooding that killed at least 41 in Central Vietnam

GIA LAI PROVINCE, Vietnam – Vietnamese provincial police have released video of an officer saving a baby and mother from deadly flooding caused by unrelenting rain across the country's central highlands that has claimed at least 41 lives.

An officer from the Gia Lai Provincial Police can be seen taking the infant from the mother before wading through thigh-deep water to reach a rescue vehicle. The officer used his helmet to shield the child from the driving rain.

According to state-run media, rivers have surpassed flood stages set in 1986 and 1993. Water levels in some villages were over 9 feet and officials said that another 9 inches of rain could fall across the area through Friday.

More than 52,000 homes have been inundated and some 32,000 acres of farmland have been impacted, according to the government.

Flooding has cut off towns and caused landslides. Some officials said this is, "the most critical situation ever recorded."

Helicopters, canoes and boats have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

This comes on the heels of Typhoon Kalmegi which saturated some of the same areas of Vietnam earlier this month.