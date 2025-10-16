Victims of devastating western Alaska flooding evacuated by National Guard as recovery efforts begin

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Approximately 300 victims of this week's devastating flooding in western Alaska arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson outside of Anchorage on Wednesday evening after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region with deadly storm surge and wind gusts.

The powerful coastal storm brought record flooding to remote villages located along the Bering Sea. The storm left one person dead and two others remain missing.

1 KILLED, 51 RESCUED IN WESTERN ALASKAN COMMUNITIES DEVASTATED BY FLOODS CAUSED BY TYPHOON HALONG'S REMNANTS

Video and photos released by the Alaska National Guard showed huddled flood victims airlifted on C-17 cargo planes to Anchorage from the regional hub city of Bethel, which has served as a main shelter and staging area for recovery efforts.

The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management partnered with the American Red Cross to prepare the Alaska Airlines Center to receive the evacuees who were driven to the site on school buses.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday that he thinks this might have been the largest airlift of Alaskans following a disaster in state history.

According to state officials, more than 40 communities were impacted by the storm, including the villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok which were among the hardest hit.

The flooding also damaged regional airports, which are the only way to access many of these villages that aren't connected by a continuous road system.

The National Guard said more than 21,000 pounds of gear and supplies were flown into the region Tuesday.

Photos from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security showed water and other key supplies flown to Kipnuk by Chinook helicopters Wednesday.

Officials said the main challenges included removing wet insulation and pumping water out of flooded houses.

The Red Cross told FOX Weather that many communities in western Alaska rely on a traditional subsistence lifestyle , and the impacts of Typhoon Halong could jeopardize food that was being stored for the winter months.

Low temperatures for the region are expected to drop into the 20s over the next several days.