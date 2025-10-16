Victims of devastating western Alaska flooding evacuated by National Guard as recovery efforts begin

Approximately 300 victims of this week's devastating flooding in western Alaska arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson outside of Anchorage on Wednesday evening after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region with deadly storm surge and wind gusts. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management partnered with the American Red Cross to prepare the Alaska Airlines Center to receive the evacuees who were driven to the site on school buses.
The powerful coastal storm brought record flooding to remote villages located along the Bering Sea. The storm left one person dead and two others remain missing.
Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, evacuate approximately 300 displaced western Alaska residents from Bethel, Alaska, following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast.
(Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)
Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, evacuate approximately 300 displaced western Alaska residents following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)
(Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)
Alaska Organized Militia members from across the Alaska Army National Guard, and the Alaska State Defense Force, prepare for departure from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as they travel to Bethel, Alaska, while supporting storm response operations, Oct. 13, 2025. An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, transported 21 members of the AKOM and more than 21,000 pounds of gear and supplies to Bethel in response to the devastating impacts of Typhoon Halong across western Al
(Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)
Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen offload gear and supplies from a 176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III while supporting storm response operations at Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2025. The AKANG’s 176th Wing aircrew transported 21 members of the Alaska Organized Militia and more than 21,000 pounds of gear and supplies to Bethel in response to the devastating impacts of Typhoon Halong across western Alaska.
(Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)
Relief supplies flown from Bethel, Alaska to Kipnuk, Alaska via Chinook helicopter.
(Alaska Division of Homeland Security/Facebook)
Video and photos released by the Alaska National Guard showed huddled flood victims airlifted on C-17 cargo planes to Anchorage from the regional hub city of Bethel, which has served as a main shelter and staging area for recovery efforts.
The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management partnered with the American Red Cross to prepare the Alaska Airlines Center to receive the evacuees who were driven to the site on school buses.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday that he thinks this might have been the largest airlift of Alaskans following a disaster in state history.
The U.S. Coast Guard was spotted on video helping to rescue residents of Kipnuk, Alaska, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong caused severe flooding on Oct. 12.
The Red Cross told FOX Weather that many communities in western Alaska rely on a traditional subsistence lifestyle, and the impacts of Typhoon Halong could jeopardize food that was being stored for the winter months.
Low temperatures for the region are expected to drop into the 20s over the next several days.