See it: Dog rescued after falling into nearly 40-foot hole in Ireland

BIRR, Ireland — A Bernese Mountain dog was reunited with its owners Sunday after plunging nearly 40 feet down a hole believed to be an old well.

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Video from the Offaly Fire & Rescue Service in Birr, Ireland showed the tense moments when three-year-old Bru was hoisted out of the hole by a pulley after a nearly three-hour operation.

The pooch was excited to be free and appeared no worse for wear after quickly shaking off the dust from the well.

According to local public broadcasting, Bru was taken to a veterinarian and is in good condition.