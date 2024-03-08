United flight goes off taxiway at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON – No injuries were reported after a United Airlines flight went off of the taxiway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday morning, officials say.

According to United Airlines, after UA2477 landed, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 exited the taxiway into a grassy area.

The flight from Memphis had 160 passengers and six crew members onboard, United Airlines says.

Airline officials say customers got off of the plane using stairs and were bused to the terminal. Their team is assisting passengers with onward connections and other needs.

"We are removing luggage from the aircraft and will work to reunite customers with their belongings as quickly as possible," United Airlines said, in part, in a statement. "We are thankful for the actions of our crew to deplane all passengers safely."

The airline says their teams will move the aircraft from the taxiway as soon as they are able to do so. Houston airport officials said the plane is not impacting flight operations and flights in and out of the airport are continuing.

United Airlines says they will work with the NTSB, FAA and Boeing to understand what happened. The weather at the airport Friday morning was steady light rain and mist.