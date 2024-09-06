Great Lakes watching for waterspout outbreak as chilly air mass moves in

CLEVELAND – Weather watchers along the Great Lakes will have their best chance of the year so far to spot a waterspout as an autumnal air mass overtakes the warm bodies of water.

The International Centre for Waterspout Research warns that conditions will be most favorable over Lakes Huron and Erie, but the possibility exists that nearly all of the five giant lakes could see the potential for the vortices through the weekend.

"The cold front, well, it has passed its way through with lake water temperatures that are sitting comfortably in the 60s and 70s. And with that warmer water, you stack that up with some colder air that settles in behind that front, and you get a temperature contrast, a little bit of turbulence, and suddenly you have these waterspouts that begin to form," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar.

WATERSPOUT OFF FLORIDA COAST DELAYS SPACEX ROCKET LAUNCH

A waterspout is similar to a tornado, except it forms over a body of water when there is a significant temperature contrast in the lower layer of the atmosphere.

In most cases, waterspouts are significantly weaker than tornadoes and quickly dissipate before making it to land.

According to the National Weather Service, the spouts are typically a more significant concern for boaters and marine interests than for those witnessing the occasion from the coastline.

Waterspout season typically runs from August through October, when the waterways typically experience their warmest water temperatures of the year.

Last October, a record number of waterspouts were spotted from the shores of Lake Erie, as water temperatures in the 70s helped produce pristine conditions.

A significant fall frontal boundary that pushed through the lakes helped to cool the air and trigger the phenomenon.

According to the ICWR, 188 waterspouts were spotted, but the actual number was likely around 300 as many possibly were undetected.

OVER 180 SIGHTINGS OF WATERSPOUTS AND FUNNELS REPORTED ALONG SHORES OF LAKE ERIE, RESEARCHERS SAY

Instead of Tornado Warnings, local NWS offices can issue a Marine Warning to alert boaters about hazardous conditions.

In the event a waterspout’s circulation reaches the shore, the event would be classified as a tornado.

"So, boaters beware, swimmers beware. It is a dangerous threat along the Great Lakes this weekend," said Minar.